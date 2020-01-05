Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two animals up for adoption through Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured this week on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.
Sugar Puff is a male guinea pig who has been up for adoption for a few weeks after his owner couldn’t take care of him anymore.
Guinea pigs are social pets who squeak and do a jump into the air called “popcorning” when they’re excited.
Stashia is a 3-month old spayed female cat who came to the facility as a stray with her siblings. She’s a very social cat.
For more on these pets and others, visit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts website.