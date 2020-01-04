NEWTON (CBS) — Transit police say a woman was hit by a Green Line train in Newton Friday evening. The train was travelling along the D branch inbound.
Transit police said they were called to the Newton Centre subway station for a report of a person hit by a train around 7:45 p.m. Emergency services responded, and a preliminary investigation indicated that a woman around the age of 40 was hit.
Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unclear.
T riders hop on shuttle buses from Kenmore to Newton Highlands after a Green line train hit a woman in her 40s at the Newton Centre station. Transit Police say she has “serious injuries” as they investigate what happened. #MBTA #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vRrr8nU6kR
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) January 5, 2020
The cause of the crash has not been identified. No further information has been released.