NEWTON (CBS) — Transit police say a woman was hit by a Green Line train in Newton Friday evening. The train was travelling along the D branch inbound.

Transit police said they were called to the Newton Centre subway station for a report of a person hit by a train around 7:45 p.m. Emergency services responded, and a preliminary investigation indicated that a woman around the age of 40 was hit.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unclear.

The cause of the crash has not been identified. No further information has been released.

