Stephon Gilmore Voted A Unanimous Selection For All-Pro First-TeamThe Associated Press announced their NFL All-Pro teams on Friday, and Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore was picked by all 50 voters for First-Team honors.

Bruins Bruce Cassidy Named NHL All-Star Head CoachBruce Cassidy will not get any time off during the NHL's All-Star break. The Bruins head coach has been named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team, the NHL announced on Friday.

Kemba Walker Out For Friday's Celtics-Hawks Game With FluThe Boston Celtics may want to send a biohazard team through the TD Garden and their practice facilities. Another star player is set to miss a game with an illness Friday night.

What To Watch For When Patriots Host Titans In Wild-Card Playoff MeetingThe Patriots at home would still be the safe bet. But an upset by the Titans would not be surprising in the least. Here's what to watch for once this one gets started on Saturday evening.

Are Dodgers Ramping Up Their Trade Push For Mookie Betts?The last time the Boston Red Sox needed to trim a massive amount of salary from their books, they turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. History may repeat itself this winter.