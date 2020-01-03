BOSTON (CBS) — The Associated Press announced their NFL All-Pro teams on Friday, and Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore was picked by all 50 voters for First-Team honors.
Gilmore was one of two unanimous selections for the 2019 First-Team, joining Saints receiver Michael Thomas. The corner has locked down opponents all season long for the Patriots defense (we’ll ignore Week 17 against the Dolphins for the moment), and is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore had six interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes, and 20 passes defended during the regular season.
Gilmore is not the only Patriots player on the First-Team, with special teams captain Matthew Slater also capturing the honors. Slater received 37 votes as the First-Team Special Teams player.
Here is the full First-Team lineup:
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
WR: Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco
LT: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
RT: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota
CB: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
S: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
DB: Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
P: Brett Kern, Tennessee
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
PR: Deonte Harris, New Orleans
ST: Matthew Slater, New England
Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson all received votes on the New England defense. While no offensive players were named to the First-Team, guard Joe Thuney did earn Second-Team honors, finishing tied with Cleveland guard Joel Bitonio. Julian Edelman and special teamer Nate Ebner also received a vote.