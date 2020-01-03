HARVARD (CBS) – Four people were arrested after a group of protesters stopped a train on the tracks in Harvard, Massachusetts overnight.
The “No Coal No Gas” campaign put up a 16-foot tall scaffolding on the tracks late Thursday night to stop a coal train heading to a plant in Bow, New Hampshire.
They want a closure date for the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow.
The train, which is carrying 10,000 tons of coal from West Virginia, was stopped for more than 8 hours before the scaffolding was taken down.
“We believe it’s immoral in this day and age to still be burning coal in New England. We’re in the middle of a climate crisis and we need to stop burning fossil fuels,” said protester Dana Dwinell-Yardley of “No Coal No Gas”
“This is one in a series of train blockades. The trains bringing coal in is a pipeline to the Bow power plant, as it were, and we’re trying to stop this happening.”
Charges against the four arrested have not been finalized, but Harvard Police Chief Ed Denmark said they could include disorderly conduct and trespassing. The four are expected to be arraigned Friday.