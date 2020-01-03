BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Saturday’s Patriots-Titans Wild Card clash at Gillette Stadium.

– The Patriots are 37-20 overall in the playoffs, with their .649 postseason winning percentage the best in NFL history (among teams with at least 15 games). But New England is just 4-3 in the Wild Card round.

– Saturday night will be the fourth time that the Patriots and the Titans will meet in the playoffs, with New England leading the postseason series 2-1.

– This is the 44th time overall that the Pats and the Titans/Oilers will meet. New England leads the overall series 25-17-1.

– Tom Brady is 7-2 against the Titans, including 2-0 in the postseason.

– If the Pats win this weekend, it will extend their NFL record to nine consecutive seasons with at least one playoff win.

– If the Patriots win, they will earn their 38th postseason victory, the most in the NFL.

– If the Pats win this weekend, they will earn their 10th straight home playoff victory.

– The Patriots are 23-4 overall in home playoff games.

– Bill Belichick has 31 playoff wins as a head coach in the NFL, and just 11 losses.

– Brady is 30-10 in the playoffs.

– Brady needs two passing touchdowns to register 75 for his postseason career. His 73 touchdown passes in the playoffs lead everyone in NFL history. Joe Montana is second with 45.

– Julian Edelman has six-100 yard games in the playoffs, the most in Patriots playoff history.

– Edelman has 115 postseason receptions, also the most in team history.

– Only six teams have come from Wild Card weekend to win the Super Bowl: 1980 Raiders, 1997 Broncos, 2000 Ravens, 2005 Ravens, 2007 Giants, 2010 Packers.

– The Pats have qualified for the playoffs 27 times in franchise history, and 21 times in the 26 seasons that Robert Kraft has owned the team.

– There are a slew of New England connections throughout the Tennessee franchise. Head coach Mike Vrabel was a linebacker for Belichick from 2001-08, winning three Super Bowls. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees started his NFL career with the Patriots, serving as linebackers coach from 2004-05 and as Belichick’s defensive coordinator from 2006-09. He is 3-3 against the Patriots since leaving New England.

Titans GM Jon Robinson was also part of the New England personnel and scouting department from 2002-13.

-On the roster, defensive back Logan Ryan (2013-16), running back Dion Lewis (2015-17), receiver Cody Hollister (2017-18) and guard Jamiil Douglas (2016-17) all spent time with Patriots. The Titans also have Malcolm Butler, but the cornerback has been on IR the last two months with a wrist injury.

Tune in to Saturday’s Patriots-Titans Wild Card showdown on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!