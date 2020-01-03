FOXBORO (CBS) — While the New England Patriots wild card game is officially sold out, there are plenty of tickets available on the secondary market. Some are available for less than $100!

Phones rang off the hook Friday at Ace Ticket in Boston where Patriots fans are calling in to grab hold of some last minute wild card playoff tickets.

A wildcard playoff is not the game season ticket-holders were planning to attend, and while the field at Gillette Stadium is set to go, many fans like Jack Collins were expecting a bye-week. He has to work Saturday, so he unloaded some of his tickets to try and recoup some money.

“I’m taking a little bit of a hit because it’s so last minute,” Collins said.

In fact, Ace Ticket said they only have a few hundred tickets left. They are going fast because they’re unusually cheap. Bad weather and a late night game may have played a role.

Tickets start right at 100 bucks to get you into the door,” said Ryan Kelley, an Ace Ticket sales manager. “They’ll go up to $250 or a little bit more for some of the best seats in the house.”

Long-time fan Brad Chofay is taking advantage of the cheaper pricing.

“These were cheap. I got them for $105,” Chofay said. “That’s unheard of because typically it’s $200 for a single playoff ticket, never-mind $105 for two.”

Some fans fear this might be Brady’s last game as a Patriot.

“That’s one of the big reasons why I bought tickets,” one fan told WBZ-TV. “This could be Brady’s last game, so I definitely bought the tickets because of that.”