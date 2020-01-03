



BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Boston Red Sox needed to trim a massive amount of salary from their books, they turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. History may repeat itself this winter.

It appears the Dodgers are striking out at acquiring Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, with Cleveland holding firm that they want top infield prospect Gavin Lux to be part of any trade. L.A. isn’t willing to give up Lux, so according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, their trade talks with the Red Sox surrounding Mookie Betts have become as frequent as their trade talks with Cleveland — and possibly more involved.

And according to Morosi, Betts may not be the only player heading out West off the Boston roster.

“Along with the Dodgers’ desire for an impactful right-handed bat, they would like to add a proven starting pitcher to replace some of the 42 starts they lost with the free-agent departures of Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill. Boston left-hander David Price, who pitched for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in Tampa Bay, is one such possibility,” Morosi writes.

Boston isn’t actively shopping Betts, but getting rid of the $96 million that Price is owed over the next three seasons would be a nice bonus. That would go a long way in their quest to get under the luxury tax for 2020, and if Price heads to L.A., chances are Boston won’t have to pay too much — if any — of his remaining salary.

A salary dump, however, is not all Chaim Bloom would be looking for if he’s trading away Boston’s most dynamic offensive player. According to Morosi, “Boston likely would ask that one young starting pitcher, Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin, be part of the trade.”

The Red Sox have been relatively quiet this offseason. That may change in the very near future.