SOUTH YARMOUTH (CBS) — A Cape Cod community took to the tennis courts Friday to help support a father giving a life-saving gift to his son. Trevor Kuehn, 16, needs a kidney, and his dad is a match.

The surgery means his father will be out of work for months, but the tennis professional is getting some help. At the Mid Cape Althletic Club in South Yarmouth where he works as a tennis instructor, a two-day tennis tournament is taking place this weekend to raise money to help Andreas Kuehn support his son while he is out of work.

“We as a family are overwhelmed by it,” Andreas Kuehn said. “I mean it totally exceeded all our expectations.”

Trevor, who is now a high school junior, was born with kidney disease and has been closely monitored since then. The next step is a kidney transplant, and the family has learned that Andreas is going to be the donor.

“That was probably one of the happiest moments that I’ve ever experienced,” Trevor Kuehn said.

Trevor said the the process has brought their family closer together.

“I broke into tears because I’m so happy to be able to do this with my son,” Andrea Kuehn said.

Friends and strangers are showing their support on the court this weekend.

“A dad doing a thing like that for his son is just so amazing and so giving, and I had to be involved in it,” said tournament participant Mary Catanzaro.

“It’s nice for him to know that there are people he can trust and find support from,” said tournament participant Julia Boiko.

There’s no date for the transplant yet, but Trevor’s doctors will monitor his kidney function. When it fails, the surgery will happen.

“It makes us feel just loved, and that people really care about us,” Andreas Kuehn said.