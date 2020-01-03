



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Boston Police Department is stepping up patrols in the city in the wake of escalating tensions with Iran. Iranian leaders have vowed “harsh retaliation” for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“While there is no credible threat to the City of Boston, the Boston Police Department continues to monitor events around the world,” Boston police said in a statement. “We will increase patrols to protect the city and the people that live in and visit our great city.”

Massachusetts State Police also said they are not aware of any threat against the state, but are coordinating with federal authorities.

“MSP patrols maintain their standard stance of high alert and heightened situational awareness at airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure throughout the state,” an agency spokesman said. “We are prepared to adjust deployment of assets as needed as warranted by incoming intelligence.”

The targeted killing against the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force happened early Friday morning at Baghdad’s international airport. President Donald Trump said Soleimani was “plotting to kill” many Americans and “should have been taken out many years ago.”

Top Democrats have acknowledged the threat posed by Soleimani, but are criticizing Trump’s order. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Trump’s “reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

CBS News senior national security contributor and former acting and deputy CIA director Michael Morell told CBS This Morning “there will be dead Americans” as a result of the drone strike on Soleimani.

Morell said a retaliatory terrorist attack on American soil from Iran’s proxies is a possibility.

“At a time and place of their choosing, they’re going to conduct a terrorist strike that kills a senior American official,” Morell said. “And that could be anywhere in the world.”

Boston police are reassuring residents that they’re doing everything they can to keep the city secure.

“We continue to work with other law enforcement partners to keep our city safe,” police said. “As always, we remind people to say something if they see something suspicious.”

