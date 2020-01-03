Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A large fire in a Somerville home Friday afternoon displaced six people, according to the Somerville Fire Department.
Firefighters said they received a call about the fire just after 1:30 p.m. The fire blazed in a two family home on Willow Avenue.
One person in the home at the time of the fire was treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said. No other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. No further information has been released.