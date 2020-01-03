Comments
(CBS) – Law enforcement warns that abbreviating 2020 on legal documents could put you at risk for fraud. This year’s abbreviation is easily changeable and could be used against you.
The two-digit abbreviation ’20’ could be lengthened to look like any year in this century. Authorities say writing out the full date “2020” could help you avoid legal issues if you’re targeted by a criminal.
“This is very sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document,” a police department in Maine wrote in a post that’s gone viral. “It could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”