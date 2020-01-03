What To Watch For When Patriots Host Titans In Wild-Card Playoff MeetingThe Patriots at home would still be the safe bet. But an upset by the Titans would not be surprising in the least. Here's what to watch for once this one gets started on Saturday evening.

Are Dodgers Ramping Up Their Trade Push For Mookie Betts?The last time the Boston Red Sox needed to trim a massive amount of salary from their books, they turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. History may repeat itself this winter.

Tacko Fall The All-Star? Celtics Giant Is Crushing NBA All-Star VotingThe Boston Celtics should have a handful of All-Stars this season. Could Tacko Fall be one of them?

Patriots-Titans Wild Card PredictionsThere's a whole lot of doom and gloom around the 12-4 Patriots, and many think the Titans have a real good shot to come into Foxboro and end the New England dynasty. The WBZ sports team isn't so sure.

Blue Jackets Beat Bruins, 2-1 In OvertimeThe Bruins have now lost 11 games in either overtime or the shootout.