



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A desperate plea for answers from the family of a man murdered one year ago in a popular Cambridge park. Paul Wilson, 60, was beaten and left for dead in Danehy Park and investigators are appealing to the public for help in solving the brutal crime.

“To know him was to love him. He had the biggest, most genuine smile and he loved life,” said his sister Elizabeth Dobbins at a press conference with Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Wilson’s badly beaten body was found around 7:00 p.m. near the park entrance and the murderer has never been identified in a case that has confounded investigators. “There is Paul Wilson’s size and physical condition. One would not expect him to be a likely target of a random attack,” said Ryan.

Random is what investigators have to go on since robbery has been ruled out. His belongings were found on him including an Apple watch. A murder weapon has also never been found and forensic testing on a bat has ruled it out as the potential weapon.

Wilson, who worked for years at IBM, was a towering presence at six feet, six inches tall and was walking through the park as he frequently did. “He went through there like he would walk through his front door,” said Dobbins. “He took his telescopes there sometimes at two in the morning to go star gazing. He felt so safe.”

Safety in the area has been on the minds of residents since the attack, a feeling of unease that no one has been held responsible. “It definitely made he more aware, more alert, and determined to meet up with other people at the same time,” said Sarah Matthews who was at a nearby dog park.

Investigators say the body was discovered under a lit street lamp close to the entrance and they hope anyone who was in the area can think back. “Just in thinking more broadly in the days before or after. If you saw something that piqued your interest and seemed a bit unusual,” said Ryan.

She said surveillance video from homes and businesses in the area has offered no new leads, but given how heavily used the park is investigators are convinced there’s evidence that has yet to be uncovered.