



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will get a pair of injured stars back for Thursday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. And they may get a third one back before the puck drops.

Both David Krejci and Torey Krug are good to go for Boston, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Thursday morning. Charlie McAvoy may also play, but will be a game-time decision.

Krejci missed Tuesday’s shootout loss in New Jersey with a lower-body injury. The center missed two weeks earlier this season with an upper-body injury, but has eight goals and 20 assists in his 34 games. He had three goals and six helpers in 14 games in December.

Krug hasn’t played since Dec. 23 when he was drilled by Washington’s Tom Wilson. He was placed on IR and missed three games with a lower-body injury following the hit. Krug leads all Boston defensemen with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in his 33 games.

McAvoy was also hurt in Boston’s win over Washington after a brutal hit by TJ Oshie. McAvoy hasn’t played since, landing on IR with a lower-body injury, which has strained the depth of the Boston blue line. McAvoy has just 13 points (all assists) in 38 games this season, but he’s second to only Zdeno Chara (plus-20) at plus-13 for the season.

At Boston’s morning skate, McAvoy was next to Chara on Boston’s top defensive pair, while Krug was back with Brandon Carlo on the B’s second defensive group.

Boston has earned points in eight straight games, but will look to bounce back Thursday night following a tough shootout loss to the Devils on Tuesday.