BURLINGTON (CBS) – Four people were hurt when ice flew off a moving truck and shattered the windshield of a pickup truck on Route 3 in Burlington late Thursday morning.
It happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 26 around 11:30 a.m. The driver’s side of the windshield of the pickup truck was smashed in after the incident. State Police said the driver was seriously hurt and the three passengers had minor injuries. All four were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
A trooper found the moving truck, which was registered out of New Hampshire, several minutes after the incident, police said.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.