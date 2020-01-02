



BOSTON (CBS) – Despite the relative calm surrounding Christmas, December was a very active weather month. We had over 6” of precipitation in Boston and 11.5” of snow, the most since 2013. In Worcester, they received more than two feet of snow in December, more than any month of December this decade. We also are coming off the wettest two year period in more than 30 years in Boston. Long story short, it has been wet, stormy, active etc…

Now, as we roll into 2020 and a fresh new decade, the weather pattern looks very much the same. We are watching several storm chances in the first few weeks of January, including a rather complex setup for this weekend.

Currently, the storm is sitting in the deep South, bringing soaking rains from Dallas to Atlanta and up through Raleigh, NC. This is wave number one, which will break off from the main storm and slide rather harmlessly to our south on Friday. Here in Southern New England, we will see nothing more than a few light rain showers on Friday, mainly to the south of the Pike.

What’s left of the storm will regather itself and head north this Weekend. Again, the bulk of the precipitation will initially be to our south, but most of the area is in line for some light to moderate rain showers during the day on Saturday…nothing all that disruptive.

The big question/concern is the final piece of energy which will develop an area of low pressure to our south late Saturday night. Model forecasts have had a very difficult time figuring this one out as of yet. The outcomes range from nearly nothing at all here in Southern New England to a fairly sizable snow storm.

The trend today has been for a bit later and farther out to sea development of this final wave and therefore less impact on the Boston area. I wouldn’t lock that solution in just yet though. Typically once we get within a 48 hour window our confidence tends to greatly increase, that really isn’t until Friday morning.

For now, we will mark early Sunday as the time period to watch for potential snowy/stormy conditions and recommend that you stay tuned to updates in the coming 24 hours and beyond.