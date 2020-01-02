Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Are you feeling particularly sleepy? A new survey finds almost half of Americans report feeling particularly tired on the day they return to work in January, which for many of us was Thursday.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine polled 2,003 adults, and 57% said they are more tired than usual on New Year’s Day compared to any other day of the year.
But the second sleepiest day was the first day back to work in January, followed by July 5, perhaps due to late night partying on these popular holidays.
But sleep experts say getting a good seven or more hours of sleep a night should be a priority, and that the beginning of the year is a great time to set healthy sleep goals.