



WHITMAN (CBS) – The father of a 2-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a Whitman apartment said he is hoping for answers about what happened.

Police officers and EMS responded to a 911 call at an apartment on Washington Street early Saturday morning and found Lyric Farrell inside. According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, the child was found unconscious with several injuries, including a head wound.

She was rushed to Brockton Hospital and then taken by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital. Lyric was taken off life support and died on Tuesday.

Christopher Farrell said his daughter loved playing at the park, and spending time with him.

“She’s so funny. She always wanted to be around me,” he told WBZ-TV.

The Dorchester resident recalled the moment he received the phone call every parent dreads.

“Honestly thought it wasn’t real,” he siad. “But then my mom called me and she confirmed it.”

Whitman neighbors said they heard crying and commotion coming from the Washington Street apartment where Lyric was found early Saturday morning.

“It’s just sad man. It really hasn’t even hit me,” Christopher Farrell said.

Farrell said the Department of Children and Families returned Lyric to her mother about a month ago after she was in his mother’s custody for nearly a year.

He wants justice for Lyric, who would have been three years old in April.

Farrell said he reached out to DCF several times and has yet to hear back.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s office and DCF are investigating Lyric’s death.

“The Department of Children and Families continues to investigate this tragic situation in collaboration with law enforcement. All of the children in the home are currently in DCF custody,” a DCF spokesman said in a Wednesday statement.