PLYMOUTH (CBS) – The Plymouth community is planning a weekend vigil of support following a Pembroke crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother and a classmate.
Claire Zisserson died Sunday following a crash in Pembroke. Claire’s mother, and her friend, 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, were seriously injured in the crash, which was allegedly caused by a drunk driver.
The girls are eighth-grade students at Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth.
Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, was arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court. He faces several charges, including manslaughter, OUI and speeding.
A vigil is scheduled for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Brewster Gardens in Pembroke.
The event organizer said the vigil is to show support for the families of both girls.