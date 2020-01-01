Comments
HANSON (CBS) – Hanson firefighters saved two men from an icy pond on New Year’s Eve.
The men, who have not been identified, were about 100 yards off shore in Maquan Pond after their kayak tipped over around 10:30 p.m.
Someone heard the men yelling and called for help. When firefighters arrived the men were holding onto the kayak.
The firefighters put on survival suits and used an ice rescue sled to get the men out. It’s still not clear how long they were in the cold water.
Both men were rushed to South Shore Hospital where they were treated for exposure.