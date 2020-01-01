Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby of 2020 in Boston arrived just as the new year began on Wednesday, January 1.
Baby Dominick was born at exactly midnight at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He weighs six pounds and six ounces. He’s 19.5 inches tall. The hospital said he and his mother Dannie are “resting comfortably.”
In Worcester, the first baby was born just 11 minutes into the new year. A seven pound, fifteen ounce baby boy was delivered at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
His name was not made public.