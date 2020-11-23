

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Gingerbread House Competition is back – and this year it’s every man and woman for themselves in a knockout contest.

Last year, the Morning Team took the win with their Shelby Scott snowstorm creation. In year one, Paula and Liam claimed victory with their sports-themed creation.

Since COVID has us all social distancing, it’s every anchor for themselves, building gingerbread houses at home. The four winners of Round 1 will face off in the semi-finals.

Click on each image below to tour this year’s entries and vote for your favorites.

Without further ado – here are the matchups for ROUND 1!

GROUP 1 – THE MORNING TEAM – KATE VS. LIAM VS. BREANA

GROUP 2 – THE WEATHER TEAM – JACOB VS. SARAH VS. ZACK VS. ERIC

GROUP 3 – THE EVENING TEAM – LISA VS. DAVID VS. ROCHIE

GROUP 4 – THE EVENING TEAM – ANARIDIS VS. PAULA VS. KELLER