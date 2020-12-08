BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a battle of the rookies in the final round of the annual WBZ Gingerbread House Competition. Dan Roche and Jacob Wycoff won their way into the Finals.
After more than 11,700 votes in two rounds of competition, they knocked out 11 fellow WBZ competitors. It’s the first time each has entered the holiday contest, which has become a beloved tradition at WBZ.
Check out Dan and Jacob’s creations in the video above, then vote for who you think should win the 2020 WBZ Gingerbread House Competition.