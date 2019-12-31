Comments
WHITMAN (CBS) – Police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the death of a 2-year-old Whitman girl.
Police and EMS responded to a 911 call at the Washington Street home Saturday night and found the child unconscious with several injuries, including a head wound. She was transported to Brockton Hospital and then taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
On Monday, the toddler was declared brain dead, and on Tuesday, she was taken off life support.
The cause of the girl’s death is under investigation.