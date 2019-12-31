BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Patrick Chung may soon be resolving his legal troubles stemming from a cocaine possession indictment in New Hampshire.
The veteran Patriots player was indicted in August after an incident that took place at his million-dollar lakeside home in Meredith, N.H.
Police said they came to check on a possible break-in because an alarm went off. When they entered Chung’s home, they found evidence that led to the cocaine possession charge.
On Tuesday, prosecutors advised that a disposition conference scheduled for Friday would be postponed until later in the month due to scheduling conflicts.
“The parties further submit that a brief continuance of this case would likely be in the interest of judicial economy as the parties are actively engaged in negotiations regarding a possible resolution of this case and anticipate the case is likely to be resolved within a matter of weeks,” the filing indicated.
Chung, who has played in 13 games this season, has three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.