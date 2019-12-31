



SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the end of an era in South Boston as the historic No Name Restaurant has abruptly closed its doors after more than a century in business.

The staff described the restaurant as synonymous with Boston as Fenway Park and Paul Revere. A sign on the front door says they’re closed for a managers meeting. But they announced on Facebook late Monday night that they are shutting down for good.

To our many loyal customers, employees and our longtime community,

After over 100 years, we had to make the difficult decision to close the No Name Restaurant.

We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location.

To our employees, many of whom have been with us for decades, we cannot thank you enough — we thank you for your tireless dedication and hard working service.

It has been an honor to be part of your celebrations and your everyday lives for so many years.

We will miss you all,

The No Name Family

More than 200 people commented on the post, calling the closing sad news. Many praised their chowder and lobster rolls and shared memories of time spent at the restaurant.

According to their website, they first opened on the Fish Pier in 1917. The owner never gave it a name and that stuck.

The Boston Globe reported the restaurant had been struggling financially and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

This is the latest historic restaurant to close in Boston this year. Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain shut down in October after more than 100 years in business and Durgin Park in Fanueil Hall closed last January.