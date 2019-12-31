



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy says he’s focused on the Tennessee Titans ahead of Saturday night’s playoff game at Gillette, but the Patriots linebacker is also thinking about his future. Will that future be in New England?

Van Noy hopes so, but it won’t be cheap for the Patriots.

The 28-year-old is coming off a solid regular season, racking up 57 tackles to go with a career-high 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s been a steady contributor for New England’s defense since the Patriots saved him from Detroit via trade back in 2016, and there should be no shortage of interested suitors when Van Noy becomes a free agent after the season.

Van Noy signed a two-year, $11.7 million deal with the Patriots after the 2017 season, and said returning to New England would be his priority in the offseason. But this time around, he would like to cash in.

“Everything’s on the table. I’m looking obviously to get paid a lot,” Van Noy said on NBC Sports Boston’s Quick Slants. “I’ll just leave it at that. I’m blessed in so many ways and I’m excited to play for the Patriots and excited to play with my teammates.”

That tune was a little different than what Van Noy had to say to reporters in the New England locker room on Monday afternoon, when he wanted nothing to do with contract talk.

“I can’t really worry about that,” he said of his impending free agency. “That will all take care of itself the way I have taken care of my business on the field and off the field. It will all sort itself out. For me, it’s about playing football and winning this game, just like everybody else in this locker room.”

From his “revenge tour” comment to these new thoughts on his future, Van Noy certainly has a lot on his mind at a time when he should be focused squarely on the Titans. Time will tell how much the Patriots — and other teams — offer Van Noy, but he’s made it clear that it won’t be cheap to lock up his services this offseason.

