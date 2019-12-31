BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns are starting over. Again. That could mean a big promotion for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

After a disappointing 6-10 season, followed by the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens on Monday, Cleveland has now parted ways with GM John Dorsey. Owner Jimmy Haslam wants a new front office structure, and Dorsey didn’t want to be part of it after running the Browns for the last two years.

Enter McDaniels. The Ohio native is always connected to the Browns when they begin their annual head coaching search, and this time is no different. Cleveland reportedly requested a head coaching interview with McDaniels on Monday, but that may not be the only job they offer him when they get a chance to chat.

According to NFL analyst Gil Brandy, the Browns may give McDaniels complete control of the team, very much like Bill Belichick has control of the New England Patriots.

Don't be surprised if Browns target Josh McDaniels and hand him Belichick-like role with complete control of the groceries and menu. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 31, 2019

McDaniels has been itching to get another head coaching gig since last offseason, but he only interviewed for the Green Bay Packers opening and was not considered a finalist for the job. He was a hot commodity two years ago and was prepared to leave New England for the Indianapolis head coaching job, but Robert Kraft stepped in at the last minute and made McDaniels and offer he couldn’t refuse. McDaniels returned as New England’s offensive coordinator with a big raise, but is now ready to move on again.

He got his first shot as a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009, but that did not go well for either party. McDaniels explored trading for Patriots backup QB Matt Cassel when he arrived in Denver, which upset Broncos starting QB Jay Cutler. The two sides couldn’t mend fences, and the Broncos were forced to trade Cutler to the Bears that offseason. McDaniels also drafted quarterback Tim Tebow in the first round in 2010, a questionable pick that was met with quite a bit of criticism.

Though the Broncos started McDaniels’ first season on the sideline with six straight wins, they stumbled the rest of the way and missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record. He was fired after a 3-9 start to the 2010 season. He spent some time as an offensive assistant in St. Louis before returning to the Patriots in 2012, winning three more Super Bowls in the process.

Now he’s ready to have another team of his own, and the Browns may be willing to give that and more to him. While Cleveland is a mess once again they have a promising roster, especially on offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

And if Cleveland gives him full control, it may be an offer too good to turn down — or back out of — for McDaniels.