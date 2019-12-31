BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels isn’t the only Patriots coordinator getting attention for a head coaching job this offseason. Special teams coordinator Joe Judge is also being eyed as a potential head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The New York Giants have requested permission to interview Judge for their head coaching vacancy, Schefter reported Tuesday. The Giants are also expected to express interest in McDaniels, but have yet to request permission for an interview.
In addition to running New England’s talented special teams unit, the 38-year-old Judge has also served as the team’s wide receivers coach this season. He has been on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff since 2012, when he came over from the college ranks working under Nick Saban at Alabama. Judge started as a special teams assistant in New England, and took over as special teams coordinator in 2015 after Scott O’Brien retired from the role.
Judge was one of the coordinators who was supposed to head to Indianapolis with McDaniels last February, but returned to New England when McDaniels backed out of the Colts job. Now he has at least one team interested in chatting with him about their head coaching vacancy.
The Giants fired Pat Shurmur on Monday after he went 9-23 with the team in his two seasons at the helm.