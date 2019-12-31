



BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Dolphins made a change on offense Monday, parting ways with offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. Could the longtime coach make his way back to New England?

O’Shea spent 10 years with the Patriots before departing for Miami with Brian Flores last offseason, but things didn’t work out as well as either had hoped during their first season on the Dolphins sideline. Miami’s offense ranked 27th in the NFL in 2019, and though their passing numbers were decent, they were the worst rushing team in the league. So Flores decided to make a change on his staff, and O’Shea is now free to find a new job.

Could that new job be in New England? Should current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave New England for a head coaching gig once the season ends (and he reportedly has plenty of suitors), O’Shea would be a prime candidate to replace him. O’Shea served as New England’s wide receivers coach and was the mastermind behind their red zone offense during his time with the Patriots, so he’s plenty familiar with the system.

There’s an outside chance that O’Shea could return to New England during the playoffs, much like McDaniels did in 2011 when he returned as an offensive assistant before taking over for the departing Bill O’Brien at offensive coordinator. The Patriots have struggled mightily in the red zone this season, and may be looking for any help they can get in that department. O’Shea could be that help.

It’s much more likely the Patriots will wait until the offseason to see how the McDaniels situation plays out, but with O’Shea available, there will be plenty of speculation about a possible return to New England.