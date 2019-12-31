



COHASSET (CBS) – A woman who was brutally attacked during a date with a man she met on Tinder is thanking the Cohasset Police officers who helped save her life one year ago.

Police said last year they used a stun gun six times on Erich Stelzer when they found him attacking and stabbing Maegan Tapley. Stelzer became unresponsive and later died. Stelzer’s family said at the time he had been experiencing mental health issues leading up to the attack.

This week, Tapley posted her gratitude on Facebook for the action of police officers she said saved her life.

“A year ago today I was in hell. I went through the most excruciating pain imaginable but yet I’m still here,” she wrote. “Refusing to give up, refusing to die in such pain, and refusing to leave my family saved my life but I didn’t fight alone. Right when I thought it was all over I heard a faint voice calling for me, and I knew I would be saved. Thanks to these three amazing Officers, I was able to celebrate another Christmas. They may have saved my life but everyone who has shown me love and support along the way, have too.”

Tapley said she was forced to go undergo several surgeries following the attack, and is proud of how far she has come.

“I’m proud of all the progress I’ve made so far, and it’ll only get better from here! Looking forward to the New Year and having the chance to leave my mark on this world!” she wrote.