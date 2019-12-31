CHICOPEE (CBS) – Search crews recovered the body of a second missing boy who fell into the Chicopee River while playing in the woods with his cousin, who was pulled from the water but died over the weekend.
An 11-year-old Rhode Island boy and his cousin, a 10-year-old boy, were reported missing on Saturday.
The older boy was pulled from the river and rushed to a Springfield hospital but did not survive, police said Sunday. Crews searched the area for several days but had been unable to find the second boy until Tuesday.
Authorities believe the two boys ventured onto the ice while playing in the woods and fell in.
The names have the boys have not been released.
“We offer our prayers and condolences to both families and ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts. Thank you to everyone for your support and assistance during this tragic time,” Chicopee Police posted on Tuesday.