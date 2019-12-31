BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots held a light practice on Tuesday, their first of the week as they gear up for Saturday night’s Wild Card matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Tuesday is usually an off-day for the Pats, but with their playoff game on Saturday, that will have to wait until Friday. So instead, New England held a walkthrough on Tuesday, taking the field behind Gillette Stadium in street clothes.

New England had perfect attendance at the session, but listed seven players as limited:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

The Patriots will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday, and likely hold another walkthrough on Friday leading up to their Wild Card clash with the Titans. Before the team hit the practice field on Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick applauded his players for having a good attitude to start the week.

“It will be a big challenge for us here. It’s a great opportunity here to advance. It’s what we worked for all year,” he said. “I think we’re ready to go, will be ready to go. We’re not ready to go yet, but we’ll be ready to go. I think our team had a good attitude this morning. We’ll have a good week of practice, and we’ll be ready to let it go Saturday night.”

He later explained what that “good attitude” entailed.

“They’ve been working on Tennessee. They know what we’re talking about and they asked good questions,” he said. “They’ve obviously spent time watching.”

As for Tennessee, wide receivers Adam Humphries (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) did not practice on Tuesday, while linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) and receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) were limited. Cornerback Adoree Jackson, who hasn’t played since Dec. 1 with a foot injury, was a full participant for the Titans.

Tune in to Saturday’s Patriots-Titans Wild Card showdown on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!