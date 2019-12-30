BOSTON (CBS) –Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask will be joining David Pastrnak at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Rask has been named to his second career All-Star team, the NHL announced on Monday.
Rask currently ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals against average and is tied for ninth in save percentage (.923) and wins (15). He also has a pair of shutouts for the season.
Rask and Pastrnak — who was named Atlantic Division captain earlier this month — may not be the only Boston representatives, either. B’s forward Patrice Bergeron is once again part of the NHL’s Last Man In vote, in the pool of 31 players that fans can select to join the All-Star rosters. Fans will ultimately select four more All-Stars, with voting open from Jan. 1 until Jan. 10.
The 2020 NHL All-Star game will take place on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.