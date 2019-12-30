BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots closed their regular season with an embarrassing home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defeat dropped them to the No. 3 seed in the AFC, and now they’ll be playing on Wild Card weekend for the first time in 10 years.
With that, New England’s Super Bowl odds took a big hit. The Patriots now sit in the middle of the pack, with SportsBook USA giving New England 14/1 odds to win Super Bowl LIV. Before Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots were given 8/1 odds to repeat as Super Bowl champs, trailing only Baltimore, San Francisco and New Orleans.
Now the Pats trail those three teams, plus the Kansas City Chiefs (4/1) and Green Bay Packers (12/1). Kansas City snagged the No. 2 seed — and the first-round bye — with a win over the L.A. Chargers on Sunday, its sixth-straight win to close the regular season. If the Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round, they would advance to play the Chiefs in Kansas City in the Divisional round.
NFL Super Bowl winner updated
Ravens 9/4
49ers 7/2
Chiefs 4/1
Saints 5/1
Packers 12/1
Patriots 14/1
Seahawks 30/1
Eagles 40/1
Vikings 40/1
Texans 40/1
Bills 50/1
Titans 50/1
Elsewhere, ESPN is giving the Patriots just a five percent chance at raising the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2.
As for Saturday night, the Patriots opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Titans in the Wild Card round. The two teams met last regular season, when the Titans crushed the Patriots 34-10 in Tennessee in Week 10. The two met in the Divisional Round in 2017, with the Patriots drubbing the Titans 35-14 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.