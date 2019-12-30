BOSTON (CBS) — As NFL head coach vacancies begin to open up around the league, New England’s Josh McDaniels is becoming a popular man again. One team has reportedly already asked to chat with the Patriots offensive coordinator, with another expected to join the mix this week.
Fresh off of firing Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview McDaniels, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning. McDaniels is reportedly Cleveland’s first choice, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The Carolina Panthers — who parted ways with Ron Rivera mid-season — are also expected to request an interview with McDaniels, via Schefter.
McDaniels, 43, is always connected to the Browns job given his Ohio roots. It could be an inciting gig for McDaniels, who would get to work with young quarterback Baker Mayfield if he returns home to Cleveland.
McDaniels is in his second stint in New England, and has been in charge of the New England offense since 2012. He most recently took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job ahead of the 2018 season, only to spurn Indy and return to New England before he could be officially introduced by the Colts.
But if the Patriots suffer an early playoff exit and Tom Brady retires or ends up playing elsewhere in 2020, McDaniels may decide that the time is right to move on to his next head coaching opportunity.