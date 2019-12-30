CONCORD (CBS) – A massive fire that destroyed a Concord mansion has been determined to be accidental, starting in the home’s chimney.
Photos: Fire Destroys Concord Mansion
On Friday, flames gutted a $2 million mansion at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road.
Property records show the home was built in 1897. The two-and-a-half-story structure has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus tennis courts and a pool on the property.
On Monday, Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge, Police Chief Joseph O’Connor, and Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced the cause of the fire.
A fire in the fireplace extended from inside the chimney through a breach in the mortar, which “allowed super-heated gases to escape and ignite structural components.”
“We’re confident the fireplace was used in a correct and appropriate manner by the occupants of the home, and that this was a tragic accident,” Judge said.