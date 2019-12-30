BOSTON (CBS) — Not much has slowed down Jaylen Brown, who is playing like an All-Star for the Boston Celtics this season. But an illness may sideline the wing for Boston’s visit to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Brown did not practice with the Celtics on Monday, and had to leave the Auerbach Center early with the illness. It’s unclear if he’ll head to Charlotte with his Celtics teammates, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game.

“He tried to come and tried to go through it. He went to the hospital to get checked out,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Brown’s condition. “I don’t know if he’ll be on our flight or not.”

Not having their full lineup is nothing new for Boston this season, but not having Brown’s two-way abilities would be a big loss to the C’s. Brown struggled in Saturday night’s loss to the Toronto Raptors in Boston, hitting just 5 of his 12 shots for 17 points, but matched his career-high of 34 points Friday evening in a win over the Cavaliers. He’s been on an offensive tear lately, averaging 24.8 points off 58 percent shooting in Boston’s last six games. For the season, Brown is averaging 20.6 points (one of three players averaging 20 points on the Boston roster) off 40 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists — all career-highs.

Chances are the 22-8 Celtics won’t miss Brown too much against the 13-22 Hornets (a team they’ve beat by more than 20 points twice this season), so hopefully this illness won’t keep Brown out of the lineup for too long.

Marcus Smart would likely get the start in Brown’s place. Smart returned Saturday night after missing eight games (just over three weeks) with an illness that led to an infection in both of his eyes.