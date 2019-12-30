



BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown has been playing like an All-Star, but he’ll have to wait a little while to find out if he makes his first All-Star roster. But he doesn’t have to wait for his first career Player of the Week award anymore.

After averaging a team-high 27 points for the Celtics over three games, Brown has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 23-29. Brown shot a ridiculous 62.2 percent from the floor during that stretch, adding 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists as Boston went 2-1 in their two games against the Toronto Raptors with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers sandwiched in between.

Brown was the only Eastern Conference player to produce at least 25 points on 60 percent shooting throughout last week. The 23-year-old reached the 30-point mark in both of Boston’s victories, dropping 30 points in Boston’s Christmas Day win in Toronto. He followed that up two nights later by matching his career-high with a 34-point performance against the Cavaliers, the first time in his four-year career that Brown scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games.

He also ends a bit of a slump for the Celtics in the Player of the Week category. Brown is the first Celtics player to receive the honors since guard Isaiah Thomas did so in Feb. of 2017.

In 27 games this season, Brown is averaging a career-high 20.6 points off 51.8 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent shooting from three-point range. He may have to wait to add to his All-Star resume though, as he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game in Charlotte after missing Monday’s practice with an illness.