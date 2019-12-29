BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially the postseason in the NFL.
After Sunday night’s game between the Seahawks and 49ers concluded in dramatic fashion, the NFL released the schedule for the first two weeks of the playoffs.
The postseason will begin late Saturday afternoon, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans at 4:35 p.m. ET. Later Saturday night, the New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans, with kickoff happening at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Sunday will feature the two NFC matchups of Wild Card weekend. The Minnesota Vikings will visit the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:40 p.m. ET.
For the divisional round, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the lowest remaining seed on Saturday, Jan. 11 a 8:15 p.m. ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the higher remaining seed on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:05 p.m. ET.
In the NFC’s divisional round, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers will host the lowest remaining seed on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET, while the second-seeded Packers will host the higher remaining seed at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12.
(All times Eastern.)
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 4, 4:35 p.m.: Bills at Texans
Saturday, Jan. 4, 8:15 p.m.: Titans at Patriots
Sunday, Jan. 5, 1:05 p.m.: Saints at Vikings
Sunday, Jan. 5, 4:40 p.m.: Seahawks at Eagles
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 11, 4:35 p.m.: 49ers vs. lowest remaining NFC seed
Saturday, Jan. 11, 8:15 p.m.: Ravens vs. lowest remaining AFC seed
Sunday, Jan. 12, 3:05 p.m.: Chiefs vs. highest remaining AFC seed
Sunday, Jan. 12, 6:40 p.m.: Packers vs. highest remaining NFC seed