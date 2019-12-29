BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will have a full backfield as they hope to seal the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Sony Michel was added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable for the regular season finale. Despite that, he is active for the game.
#Patriots inactives. pic.twitter.com/2ntHROjr3V
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019
Cornerbacks Jason McCourty and Terrance Brooks will miss the game. Also out are tight end Ryan Izzo, DL Byron Cowart, QB Cody Kessler, RB Damien Harris, and OL Jermaine Eluemunor.
If the Patriots take care of business against Miami, they’ll earn a bye week before their first playoff game.
If New England loses, they’ll need the Chiefs to lose or else they’ll be taking the field as the No. 3 seed next weekend.