AUBURN (CBS) – A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly throwing a knife at another driver during an altercation on the Mass Pike in Auburn Saturday night.
State Police said 26-year-old Joshua Garrey of Wethersfield, Connecticut was traveling westbound in a Jeep Wrangler when he became involved in a “road-rage type” incident with a 22-year-old man driving a BMW 328.
It started with one vehicle cutting off another, then escalated to lights being flashed, “brake jobs”, and gestures, according to police.
“At the time the knife was thrown, the BMW driver’s side window was open, allowing the thrown knife to enter the passenger compartment, striking the driver, a 22-year-old man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, both from Middletown, Connecticut,” State Police said. Both suffered minor injuries.
Garrey was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and throwing an object on a highway. He was released on $500 bail.