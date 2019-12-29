CHICOPEE (CBS/AP) — One child remains missing and a second died after being pulled from a Chicopee river, authorities said.
The children, who had gone to play in the woods in Chicopee, were reported missing at about 1 p.m. Saturday when they did not return home, Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk said in a Facebook post.
One of the children was pulled from the Chicopee River by firefighters and taken to the hospital. On Sunday, police announced that child later died.
“Our deepest condolences, sympathies and prayers are with his family,” police posted.
The search for the second child was suspended after dark Saturday and resumed Sunday.
The children may have fallen through the ice, the city fire department said in a statement.
A police dog unit and a state police helicopter helped in the search.
No names or ages were released.
