FOXBORO (CBS) – A Patriots fan was moved to tears on Christmas morning when she received the gift of a lifetime: tickets to watch her favorite team play.

Karly Paquette said she didn’t think she could ever afford Patriots tickets and was overwhelmed by emotion when she unwrapped the gift from her sister Korey.

“I opened the tickets, and I was speechless. I didn’t have anything to say. I didn’t even know any of us would ever be able to afford something like that,” Karly said. “To think that she was able to get them mostly on her own was kind of insane.”

The video shows her initial shock that quickly turned to tears.

“I think it was mostly shock and surprise and gratefulness.”

The Paquettes said football isn’t very popular in their small Vermont town. Karly began teaching herself the game of football and gravitated towards the New England Patriots.

“Just watching it on my own, I was always watching the Patriots, and I was always drawn to them, and I just think it’s the whole camaraderie of the team. They just make me excited to watch football,” she said.

Karly had been hinting at a brand new Tom Brady jersey for Christmas, but her sister Korey wanted to take it a step further by purchasing tickets to watch the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in their final regular season game.

As you can imagine, this was a tough secret to keep.

“I know she loves the Patriots, and I bought her a Gronk jersey, and since I had the money, it was something cool to do. Why not take it a step further?” said Korey Paquette.

The family wanted to share that joy by posting the video of her reaction on Twitter.

“I posted the video at around midnight and woke up with almost 19,000 views. I did not expect that at all…. I almost fell out the bed,” said Karly.

The tweet captured the attention of the New England Patriot,s who offered the sisters field passes before the big game.

“I don’t know what to expect,” said Karly. “I’m nervous, but I’m also very excited.”