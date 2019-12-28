Comments
HINGHAM (CBS) — A large water main break in Hingham affected water services in some surrounding towns Saturday. Hingham Police closed Kilby Street at Rockland Street and Route 3A around noon.
According to the Town of Hull Emergency Management, the water main break impacted the entire town. “You may notice a drop in your water pressure. Crews are on scene now evaluating the situation,” they tweeted.
Service in North Cohasset was also affected, police said.
It is unclear what caused the water main break.