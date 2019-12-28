Comments
HAVERHILL (CBS) – Haverhill police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Jackson Street.
HPD is investigating a shooting incident in the area of High St @ Jackson St. No injuries reported at this time. Property damage reported at 65 Jackson St ext. 2 individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Aidan Rodriguez a 20yr old Lawrence resident,
— Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) December 28, 2019
Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and his brother Isaac Rodriguez, 18, both of Lawrence, have been arrested and face charges that include assault to murder and firearms charges.
Police said no one was injured in the incident, but there was some property damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scharneck 978-722-1551.