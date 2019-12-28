CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Haverhill News

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Haverhill police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Jackson Street.

Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and his brother Isaac Rodriguez, 18, both of Lawrence, have been arrested and face charges that include assault to murder and firearms charges.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, but there was some property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scharneck 978-722-1551.

