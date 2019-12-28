Comments
CHICOPEE (CBS) – Police have suspended the search for a missing child Saturday night.
Chicopee police responded to Fuller Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday when two children who had gone to play in the woods did not return home.
The K9 Unit, the Massachusetts State Police helicopter and the Underwater Response Team began searching the area.
One of the children was found in the water and transported to the hospital.
Crews searched for the second child before suspending the search Saturday night. Police said the dive team will resume the search Sunday.