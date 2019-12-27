TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A 40-year-old Tewksbury man was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery in connection with the Sept. 15 death of his girlfriend, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Eric Griffin was initially charged with assault and battery on a family member in September after Jennifer Kalicki was found dead in their home. He has been held without bail ever since.
In September, Family members told WBZ-TV Kalicki was a victim of domestic violence.
According to the D.A., Griffin allegedly attacked Kalicki back in March and was charged with assault and battery. The case was dismissed when Kalicki refused to speak.
The D.A. said there is evidence of “an escalation in violence by the defendant against Ms. Kalicki” and that “the defendant allegedly convinced the victim to assert her [Fifth Amendment] privilege prior to the trial for the March assault.”
Griffin will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Jan. 7.