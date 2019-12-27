FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police have released two photos of a man who robbed the Starbucks drive-thru at the Framingham rest stop on the Mass Pike early Thursday morning. The man entered the building through an employee-only door and pointed a gun at the two workers inside.
The man allegedly forced the workers to open the safe and then he ran away while “carrying an amount of both loose and bundled dollar bills in a variety of denominations in his arms,” said police.
In an update Friday, investigators described the man as approximately 5′ 5″ to 5′ 8″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He wore all black, including his hat, coat, pants, boots, ski mask, and latex gloves. The bit of skin he was showing around his eyes appeared tan, police said.
A small black SUV that was parked on Audrea Road behind the plaza appeared to be a getaway car. Police said it went north toward Brook Street.
“State Police believe a person matching the suspect’s description was also observed outside the Starbucks at approximately 6 a.m. hours on Tuesday, Dec. 24, two days prior to the armed robbery.”
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police as 781-431-5050.