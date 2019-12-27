BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun missed his second day of practice on Friday due to an illness, but is still considered questionable for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
Calhoun was the only player absent from Friday’s practice, and is one of eight players listed as questionable for the tilt:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee (LP)
DB Terrence Brooks, Groin (LP)
LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness (DNP)
OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle (LP)
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder (LP)
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder (LP)
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin (LP)
CB Jason McCourty, Groin (LP)
Brooks was the only new addition to the injury report on Friday. Like fellow corners Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty, Brooks is now dealing with a groin injury.
Jones missed last weekend’s win over the Bills, while McCourty had to leave that game early. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon also exited that game early with an ankle injury, and is questionable for Sunday’s game. But it’s a positive sign that Jones and Cannon practiced all week, as did receiver Julian Edelman, who has been dealing with a slew of injuries over the last few weeks.
On Miami’s side, they have already ruled out cornerback Jomal Wiltz with a shoulder injury. The Dolphins listed five players as questionable for the game:
LB Vince Biegel, Elbow (LP)
DE Taco Charlton, Ankle (LP)
WR Allen Hurns, Ankle/Neck (LP)
DT Zach Sieler, Ankle/Thumb (LP)
DT Christian Wilkins, Ankle (LP)
The 12-3 Patriots can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a victory on Sunday.
