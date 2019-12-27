BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots close out their 2019 regular season with a home game against the Miami Dolphins, and a chance to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. With a win, the Pats secure a first-round bye for the playoffs.

So while the Dolphins may be just 4-11 on the year, it’s still a pretty big game for the Patriots. WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know before Sunday’s regular season finale at Gillette Stadium:

– This is the 109th meeting between the Pats and the Dolphins. Miami leads the overall series 55-53.

– Bill Belichick is 25-14 against the Dolphins as head coach of the Patriots.

– Tom Brady is 86-20 overall against the AFC East in the regular season, with 11 of those losses coming against the Dolphins. Brady is 23-11 against Miami for his career.

– With 164 yards passing, Brady will reach 4,000 yards on the season for the 11th time in his career.

– If the Pats shut out the Dolphins, they will become only the third NFL team since 1976 to shut out a team twice in the same season.

– The New England defense enters Sunday’s game having allowed 198 points on the season. The fewest points allowed by a Pats defense is currently 237 points in 2006.

– The Patriots have gone 24 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer.

– The Pats defense has 45 sacks on the season. Their record for most sacks under coach Belichick is 49 in 2015.

– The New England defense has allowed a league-low 18 touchdowns this season. The unit has scored five touchdowns on their own.

– The Patriots need to score just four points to give them a 13th straight season with 400 or more points, extending their own NFL record.

– Julian Edelman needs four catches to become just the second player to record 600 catches in a Patriots uniform.

– The Patriots have not had a 100-yard rusher all season.

– New England is 12-0 (regular season and playoffs) when Sony Michel scores a touchdown.

